|
|
Maurice E. McKenzie
Nov. 10, 1925 - March 16, 2020
Maurice E. McKenzie, 94, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Opis Coquina Center, Ormond Beach Florida. Born November 10, 1925 in Campbellsville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late John R. and Rae Rogers McKenzie. Maurice attended school in Campbellsville, Kentucky and served in the Army during the Korean War. He later worked as a baker in his father's bakeries in Delavan Wisconsin and St Louis, Missouri. Later in his life Mr. McKenzie became a Highway Inspector for the Missouri Department of Transportation from which he retired in 1987. Maurice was an active member of the Riverview United Methodist Church, Ormond Beach, Florida. He loved to read the bible and was an avid walker. Maurice enjoyed his friends many of whom loved him. Maurice was predeceased by his sister Dorothy and her husband George T Wootten of Ormond Beach Florida. He is survived by his sister, Kathlyn O. Sherry of Holy Hill Florida, and nephews George Wootten and his wife Patti of Town and Country, Missouri and John Wootten and his wife Sandy of Manchester, Missouri. Funeral arrangements are being made through Lohman Funeral Home of Ormond Beach with internment in the Daytona Memorial Park. Service dates and times are yet to be determined for later in the spring. Please check website for changes: https://www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com/obituary/maurice-mckenzie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maurice's name to the Riverview United Methodist Church, 2253 John Anderson Dr., Ormond Beach, Florida 32176.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020