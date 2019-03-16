|
|
Maurice Gilliland
07/27/1938 - 03/13/2019
Maurice "Gene" Gilliland, 80, passed away on March 13, 2019 in Holly Hill, FL. He was born on July 27, 1938 in Springfield, Missouri. Gene earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University where he was also a member of Kappa Sigma. He spent most of his career with General Electric in NY, FL and PA, including a long stretch in Daytona Beach during the 1970s. After retiring, he returned to Florida and taught various classes at Daytona State College. He also reunited with former GE colleagues and tutored elementary school students through the Elfun Society. Gene loved cooking, playing golf (although not very well), reading, sports and most of all spending time with his family. He especially loved going to Walt Disney World with his grandchildren. He enjoyed history and was a member of the George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeanene Bradley; children Susan (Dave) Schandel and Robert Gilliland; grandchildren Paul Schandel, Laura Warner, Megan Schandel, Amanda Gilliland and Joseph Gilliland; five great-grandchildren; and brother John "Richard" Gilliland. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Gilliland and sister Loretta "Marlene" Fowler. Family visitation will be held Monday, March 25 from 5:00 – 7:00 at Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, March 26 at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church, 1035 W. Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Halifax Health – Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home, Daytona Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019