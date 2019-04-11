Home

A Memorial Service for Mr. Maurice "Tony" Maddox, 44, St. Petersburg, FL, who passed on March 26, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, with Minister Jean Maddox, delivering the main eulogy. Mr. Maddox was born on July 18, 1974 in St. Petersburg, FL to Rosa Maddox and Anthony Rone. As an infant his family moved to Daytona Bch. He received his education in the public schools of Volusia County and attended Mainland High School, receiving his GED from Daytona Beach Community College. He formerly worked as a cook for a seafood restaurant in St. Petersburg, FL. He enjoyed sports. He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters: Maranda Langhorn (BJ), Maya Maddox; parents: Rosa Maddox and Anthony Rone; a brother: Dr. Lance Maddox; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
