Lieutenant Max E. Binz III
06/02/2019
Lieutenant Max E. Binz III, 59, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 with his loving wife at his side at Halifax Hospital Port Orange. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th at Lohman Funeral Home; 1423 Belleview Ave., Daytona Beach between the hours of 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be celebrated on Friday, June 7th at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church Daytona Beach; 118 N Palmetto Ave., Daytona Beach, FL.
Interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park. Max was a Lt. with the Ponce Inlet Police Department for the last twenty-two years as well as a former officer with the Ormond Beach Police Dept., Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the Volusia County Beach Rangers, and the Volusia County Corrections Dept. Max also served his country in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife Wanda, his mother and sister, and by his six children, eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Max E. Binz II. Contributions may be made in Max's memory to The or Concerns of Police Survivors. Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home, Port Orange, FL. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfunerahomes.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019