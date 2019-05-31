Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Maxine Carey Turner


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine Carey Turner Obituary
Maxine Carey Turner
07/24/1939 - 05/28/2019
Maxine Carey Turner, 79 of Barberville passed away May 28, 2019 at the Alliance Center in DeLand. She was born in Thomson, Georgia on July 24, 1939 and was a bank loan officer. Maxine served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the West Volusia Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a writer of "Volusia-The West Side". Maxine was predeceased by her husband John Wesley Turner, Jr. in 2016, brother James Carey, sisters Peggy Knight, Irene Brown, who was her twin and Judy McNairy. Survivors include her sons Bill Fyfe (Eileen) of DeLand and Christopher Fyfe (Chong Yon) of Fort Knox, KY; sister Mary Howell of Pampa, TX and grandchildren Rebecca, Dennis, and Jessica. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6th from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 10am at Purdom Cemetery in Barberville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Hospice of Volusia/Flagler. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 31 to June 2, 2019
