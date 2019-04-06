|
Maxwell "Max" Brundage Boales
02/21/1979 - 03/30/2019
Maxwell "Max" Brundage Boales, 40, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born February 21, 1979 in Daytona Beach, Florida to Maxwell and Barbara (Brundage) Boales. Max graduated from Seabreeze High School, class of 1997 and attended Florida State University where he played free safety for the Seminoles; he was also a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He went on to receive his degree in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida. Max was always attracted to the physical fitness industry. He was the area director for "Workout Anytime Gym" for several years. He also worked at several other gyms in Volusia and Seminole counties as their director of personal training. Maxwell is survived by his parents, Maxwell C. and Barbara B. Boales, his sisters, Amanda B. Kilic and her husband Luke and their children Lillian and Luke, all of Ormond Beach, his brother, Michael C. Boales and his wife, Jessica and their children, Julia and Carter of Longwood, FL, two aunts, Beverly Hiatt of CT and Geraldine "Bit" Rairigh of Florida, his uncle Blaine Brundage of Houston, TX as well as several cousins. Besides his obvious passion for his friends and family, Max maintained his hobby of physical fitness and current trends in nutrition and supplements. In the years since attending FSU, the Seminoles athletic programs were very important in his life and I'm sure he's doing the "CHOP" right now. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Maxwell and Josephine Boales and his maternal grandparents, Bruce and Marguerite Brundage. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 3:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date. Memorials may be made in Max's memory to: Autism Speaks, Inc 557 Wymore Road # 101, Maitland, Florida 32751 [email protected] Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019