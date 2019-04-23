|
|
Megan Leach Thompson Diamandi
01/27/1981 - 01/19/2019
Megan Elizabeth was born Jan. 27, 1981 in Cocoa Beach, FL and took Our Lord's hand on Jan. 19, 2019 in Bothell, Washington. Megan graduated from St. Brendans, Father Lopez and Stetson University. Megan moved to Seattle with her husband Anthony, who was in the Navy. Megan earned her Masters degree in accounting at Seattle University. While in Washington, Megan worked for RGL forensic accounting firm. They were then stationed in Japan, where Meg worked at Bank of America, climbed Mt. Fuji and son Tony was born. Deployed back to Washington, Megan worked at Trader Joes and loved her french baking classes. Megan was a devoted wife and mother. She loved Jesus, family, Bob Dylan, Ollie North, dancing, baking, rainbows and laughter. So many were blessed to have known her! Megan leaves behind parents, a sister, one niece and two nephews, MANY aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Please pause for a celebration and remembrance, to send up a prayer and a kiss on May 11th at 1:00 PM West Coast, 4:00PM East Coast. Megan will be celebrated in nine states and Japan. Baby girl was loved! Condolences can be left at bartonfuneral.com.
