Meine Michael Tand

09/04/1925 - 06/12/2020

"Mike", as most people knew him, is survived by his faithful and loving wife, Margret (Peg) Tand of 46 years. They have resided in Deland for the past 40+ years. Mike had 4 daughters, 2 that predeceased him, Linda Tand and Susan Armstrong; 2 living daughters, Sharon Care of Modesto, CA and Pamela Carousso of Deltona, FL. His first wife was the late Anne Tand of Riverdale, NJ. He also had 3 stepchildren, Barbara Moore of Nixa, MO, John Pacailler of Bloomingdale, NJ, and David Pacailler of Altamonte Springs, FL. Mike and Peg had 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who provided rich and joy filled days as they followed them on Facebook with many visits all over the USA. Mike served proudly in the US Army Special Forces WWII. He was an accomplished master craftsman in cabinetry and carpentry. He built many items that he envisioned up until his passing. He was active in the Deland Lions Club for many years. He was also active with the local E.A.A. aviation enthusiasts with fly ins and fundraising to support their club. Mike was always known to be a friend to all and have an incredibly positive and warm demeanor with a great sense of humor. He loved children, animals and his family. Even during the last 3 months of his life, not being able to have visitors, he always looked on the bright side of life. Mike did not have COVID-19. Thank you to Good Samaritan Nursing facility for keeping him safe. Mike loved dogs and in lieu of flowers, we are asking you to donate in Mike Tand's memory to Halifax Animal Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124. A small private gathering will be held with family and friends to celebrate Mike's life well lived.



