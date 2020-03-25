|
Melanie Johnson
June 6, 1972 - March 23, 2020
Melanie "Superstar" Maliska Johnson passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 23, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer in her hometown of Daytona Beach. Born on June 6, 1972, Melanie was welcomed into her parent's loving arms as the first child of Vicki and Chris Maliska. Not to be outdone, her brother Michael Maliska (Kelly) followed, and then youngest brother Matthew Maliska (Joe). The three created a close, everlasting sibling bond. If Melanie was on her way somewhere, her brothers were usually close behind. As she did with almost everyone in her life, she took on a mothering role with them early on and loved them with her whole heart.
In 1994, Melanie began her job at DME in Daytona Beach, where she met her true love, Chip Johnson. After 5 years together, Melanie and Chip were married on March 20, 1999. Together they have four children, Johnny (Sierra) Johnson, Angela Hohenstein, Nicole Johnson and Taylor Olko. As their life together blossomed, Melanie and Chip welcomed six grandchildren. Makayla, Destiny, Anthony, Audrey, Ricky and Serenity. Anyone who knew Melanie, knew she was put on this Earth to be a Grandmother. Her love for her children, grandchildren and family knew no bounds. She was the first person they ran to and the one they always looked for. She always made time for family, which included frequent trips to Winter Park, FL to visit her Granny, Helen Ammerman. She, her mom and her stepfather Charles Roush, would spend the day together visiting Granny and sharing memories. Melanie loved smiling at the other residents of the Winter Park Towers and bringing her sunshine into their days.
Melanie had an infectious laugh, and no one ever got by without a great big hug. To know her was to truly love her. Some of her favorite memories from her family and friends include, Maliska Family Jam Sessions, as she was an extremely talented singer, her dance recitals, and supporting friends at local establishments where her list of friends is endless.
After 25 years at DME, Melanie left her job and many long-time friends to begin her fight with cancer. She never gave up. After brawling with the disease, and after her granddaughter Destiny's 13th birthday as well as her and Chip's 21st wedding anniversary, she was able to allow her body to rest in the arms of her savior.
Due to the recent mandates by the government, Melanie's "Celebration of Life" will be celebrated at a later date and announced to family and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020