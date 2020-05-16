Melanie Nicole French

June 10, 1978 - April 25, 2020

Early in the morning on April 25th, Melanie Nicole French passed away. Melanie was born on June 10th, 1978 and is survived by her father Melvin Cardonell Sr; her brothers and sisters, Melvin Jr, Danett, John, Eric, Dawn and Raquell; her many nieces and nephews, and her husband of 23 years, Ryan French and their 2 children Roman and Breanna. Melanie was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and auntie. She was truly an angel on this earth! She loved deeply and unconditionally. She was cherished by everyone around her and will be deeply missed! While she may be gone from this earth far too soon she will never be gone from our hearts! The family will make an announcement at a later date for the funeral service and celebration of life.



