Melanie Nicole French
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melanie Nicole French
June 10, 1978 - April 25, 2020
Early in the morning on April 25th, Melanie Nicole French passed away. Melanie was born on June 10th, 1978 and is survived by her father Melvin Cardonell Sr; her brothers and sisters, Melvin Jr, Danett, John, Eric, Dawn and Raquell; her many nieces and nephews, and her husband of 23 years, Ryan French and their 2 children Roman and Breanna. Melanie was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and auntie. She was truly an angel on this earth! She loved deeply and unconditionally. She was cherished by everyone around her and will be deeply missed! While she may be gone from this earth far too soon she will never be gone from our hearts! The family will make an announcement at a later date for the funeral service and celebration of life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved