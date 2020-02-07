Home

Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Melba Mae Nisleit


1933 - 2020
Melba Mae Nisleit Obituary
Melba Mae Nisleit
Aug. 7, 1933 - Feb. 4, 2020
Melba Mae Schroeder Nisleit, 86, of Port Orange, peacefully passed away February 4, 2020. Originally from Wisconsin, the family moved to Florida in 1972 where Melba worked alongside her husband, Bob, where they managed the South Daytona Radio Shack for many years. She enjoyed bowling, crafts, hot dogs, and cookies. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Bob, and is survived by their 3 children, JoAnn, Barbara (John) and Terry, 3 grandchildren, Matthew, Kristen and Kaitlin, and her sister, Lorraine along with many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
