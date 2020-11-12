1/1
Melissa Ann Crawford
1987 - 2020
Melissa Ann Crawford
06/15/1987 - 11/04/2020
During the late night of November 4, 2020, the illness and addiction that Melissa Ann Crawford fought for so very long took her life. Her friends and family will remember her for the beautiful, funny, smart, sunny beacon of light that she was. Melissa was born June 15, 1987, in Worcester, MA. She graduated from Worcester Tech in 2006. She enjoyed her family and friends, always bringing laughter to any occasion. She is survived by her Mother and Step Father, Beverly Crawford and Paul McNiff. Her Father and Step Mother, Robert and Sarah Crawford. Her twin sister Kristina Crawford and her sister Angela Wright and husband Warren. She also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and family friends. Melissa also leaves behind her two children, Joseph Salvatore IV, age 10 and Cecelia White, 11 months. Melissa was with the love of her life, Danial White, and they both were working towards their goals to create a loving life for their children. The memory of her bright smile, quick wit, and sunny disposition will never be forgotten. Our broken hearts will forever feel the loss and emptiness of her absence. Services will be private. Baldwin Brothers, 1185 W. Granada Blvd., #11, Ormond Beach, FL is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration Of Life is being planned and will be determined in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Avenues 12, Daytona Beach, FL in remembrance of Melissa Crawford for those women seeking recovery. www.avenues12recoveryhouse.com



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
1185 W Granada Blvd Unit 11
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 947-7273
