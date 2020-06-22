Melissa Ann Zeis
Melissa Ann Zeis, 56, of Port Orange, died peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Herbert and Lucy (Wiest) Zeis. She loved animals, crafting, shopping, but most of all, her children and grandchildren. She brought smiles to those around her through her generosity and humor; always caring for others before herself. She was preceeded by her parents and si blings Deborah and Michael Zeis. Survived by sons Hunter and Tyler(Erica) Mitchell. Grandchildren Antonio Fernandez, Baylee, Robert and Julia Mitchell. Siblings Cynthia Zeis and Christina (Breedlove) Zeis, brothers Dennis, Tim and Edward Zeis. Nieces Lindsay and Lauren (Zeis) Cooper, Charleen Strickland (Breedlove), Brian and Adoree (Zeis) Bayer, Victoria and Taylor Bayer. Nephews Zachary and Adam Zeis. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Halifax Humane Society. Her online obituary can be found at www.cardwellfuneral.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020. For more information contact Erica Mitchell at (386) 212-8885.

