Melissa Courtney Yancey
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa Courtney Yancey
August 27, 1984 - May 6, 2020
Melissa Courtney Yancey, age 35, passed away suddenly on May 6th , 2020 in her Daytona Beach home. Mel was born to Christine S. Murphy and Kevin J.Wright, on August 27th, 1984. Mel lit up any room she entered, spreading love and kindness to all. She was an incredibly motivated and determined person, and a very devoted mother. If you were honored to know her, you
will remember her ability to give so generously to others before thinking of herself. Mel would do anything for the people she loved. She is survived by her mother Christine S. Murphy, stepfather Gene Humphries, sisters Elizabeth A. Wilson, Courtney L. Griffin and Stephanie M. Tuck. Also her wonderful children, Joseph J. Yancey and Everlee P. Kumm, and her love Geoffrey Kumm. Her Aunts include Barbara York and Denise Gionta, and she dearly loved her cousins, Cali Murphy-Engle, John Toal, Vincent Gionta, and Noah Gionta and many other beloved family members. Her total family reaches far and wide and includes the entire Yancey family, her Godson Robert, her Goddaughter Hayven, best friends Jenifer Hodge, Taylor Davis, Nikki Ryan, Sarah Sheppard, and many many more. She is now at peace with her beautiful angel daughter, Natalee E. Yancey and her father Kevin J. Wright. Rest in peace our new angel. Online condolences may be made at: www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
RIP Mel. We love you.
Shirley Bell
Family
May 9, 2020
I love you my sweet girl. Sleep well my angel. May God welcome you home with open arms.
Kathy Humphries
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved