Melissa Courtney Yancey
August 27, 1984 - May 6, 2020
Melissa Courtney Yancey, age 35, passed away suddenly on May 6th , 2020 in her Daytona Beach home. Mel was born to Christine S. Murphy and Kevin J.Wright, on August 27th, 1984. Mel lit up any room she entered, spreading love and kindness to all. She was an incredibly motivated and determined person, and a very devoted mother. If you were honored to know her, you
will remember her ability to give so generously to others before thinking of herself. Mel would do anything for the people she loved. She is survived by her mother Christine S. Murphy, stepfather Gene Humphries, sisters Elizabeth A. Wilson, Courtney L. Griffin and Stephanie M. Tuck. Also her wonderful children, Joseph J. Yancey and Everlee P. Kumm, and her love Geoffrey Kumm. Her Aunts include Barbara York and Denise Gionta, and she dearly loved her cousins, Cali Murphy-Engle, John Toal, Vincent Gionta, and Noah Gionta and many other beloved family members. Her total family reaches far and wide and includes the entire Yancey family, her Godson Robert, her Goddaughter Hayven, best friends Jenifer Hodge, Taylor Davis, Nikki Ryan, Sarah Sheppard, and many many more. She is now at peace with her beautiful angel daughter, Natalee E. Yancey and her father Kevin J. Wright. Rest in peace our new angel. Online condolences may be made at: www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.