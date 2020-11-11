1/
Melissia Grace Runyon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissia Grace Runyon
November 8, 2020
Mrs. Melissia Grace Runyon, 92, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Lissie, as she liked to be called, was a long time area resident, moving here from West Virginia in 1956 with her husband Cecil. She was a caring woman who spent years working at local hospitals as an LPN and was also a woman of strong faith serving her Lord as a member of Crossroads Church here in Daytona Beach. Melissia was predeceased by her husband Cecil, but leaves behind her daughter, Teresa Newcomb; granddaughter, Jennifer Newcomb; her three sisters: Betty Keesec, Florence Wilkerson, and Pauline Trador, and her many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. The family will be holding a private graveside service, and request that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation in Melissia's name to Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange. Those who wish may also leave condolences for the family on our website at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved