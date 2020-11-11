Melissia Grace Runyon
November 8, 2020
Mrs. Melissia Grace Runyon, 92, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Lissie, as she liked to be called, was a long time area resident, moving here from West Virginia in 1956 with her husband Cecil. She was a caring woman who spent years working at local hospitals as an LPN and was also a woman of strong faith serving her Lord as a member of Crossroads Church here in Daytona Beach. Melissia was predeceased by her husband Cecil, but leaves behind her daughter, Teresa Newcomb; granddaughter, Jennifer Newcomb; her three sisters: Betty Keesec, Florence Wilkerson, and Pauline Trador, and her many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. The family will be holding a private graveside service, and request that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation in Melissia's name to Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange. Those who wish may also leave condolences for the family on our website at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.