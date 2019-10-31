|
Melvin E. Tuten Jr.
Sept. 19, 1959 - Oct. 25, 2019
Melvin E. Tuten Jr. "J.R." of Ponce Inlet, passed away on October 25, 2019 at Halifax Health Medical Center after a brief illness. J.R. was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born September 19, 1959 in Portsmouth, Virginia. He was the son of Melvin E. Tuten Sr. and Virginia Tuten. He was preceded in death by his Father. Left to cherish his memory is his Mother Virginia, Son Joseph (Lindsay), Brothers William (Todd) wife Susan, Mike A wife Robin, his loving friend Amy, Nieces, Nephews, extended family Roland Moorehead wife Mary as well as his Mentor, Captain John Ellis, his mates and his many fishing buddies. He was the owner and operator of a charter and commercial fishing boat. A perfect day in his life was heading out to Sea as the Sun appeared over the horizon for a day of commercial fishing or with a charter; returning at the end of the day with a fish box full of fish and a group of smiling fishing customers or a box full of fish to take to the market. J.R. had a love for all outdoors, animals and his greatest love, the Ocean. He loved sharing stories of the sea, the perfect fishing spot and all the wonders he saw. There will be a private memorial service to celebrate his life followed, at a later date, by his final trip to sea, returning him to the ocean he loved. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Drive-In Christian Church Building fund or a .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019