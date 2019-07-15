Home

Melvin F. Bennett

Melvin F. Bennett Obituary
Melvin F. Bennett
January 16, 1925 - July 13, 2019
Melvin F. Bennett, greatly beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed into the keeping of his Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
An outgoing and gregarious man, he loved spending time with his family and friends. In turn, he was loved by everyone who knew him.
He was a golf enthusiast who played 18 holes at least three times a week - even at the age of 94.
He is survived by his daughter Tammy and son-in-law Kevin Guehne, his two grandsons Alan (Ashton) Guehne and Scott Guehne, and his love of many years, Judy DeMuesy, and many, many wonderful friends.
This amazing and wonderful man will make his last journey to the state of his birth and be interred with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 15 to July 21, 2019
