|
|
Melvin "Reno" Rosemon Johnson
Mar. 9, 1939 - Nov. 5, 2019
Memorial Service for Mr. Melvin "Reno" Rosemon Johnson, 80, who passed on November 5, 2019 in Daytona Beach, will be 3 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Johnson was born in West Palm Beach, FL on March 9, 1939 to the late Melvin Rosemon Johnson and Evelyn McCullough Johnson. He enjoyed a successful military career, honorably serving in the United States Army for more than 20 years. He was a member of the 5th Special Forces 82nd Airborne and served in both Korea and Vietnam. After retiring from the military, he completed his Bachelor of Science degree at North Carolina A & T, and he also became a member of the college staff. He proudly served as a house parent for Omega Psi Phi, the fraternity to which he belonged .Reno Johnson was fun-loving, kind and compassionate. He had a warm smile, a great sense of humor and an adventurous, mischievous spirit. He loved his family and friends with great affection, a twinkle in his eye, and encouraging words. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Johnson, a daughter Vickie Hill; a sister, Brenda "Doni" Johnson. He is survived by his daughters, JoAnn Seymour, Theresa Johnson (Chris), Robin Kelsey (Philip); daughter-in-law, Malika Johnson; sister, Gerri Allen; 8 grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews extended family and close friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019