Melvin Schmid
09/22/1926 - 04/22/2019
Melvin ("Mel") Roland Schmid was born September 22, 1926 in West Hartford, Connecticut to Charles Christian and Augusta Raphael Schmid. He spent his youth in Westfield, Massachusetts. After high school, Mel joined the Navy and spent WWII in the South Pacific as a Seabee. After WWII he attended Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. where he played soccer for his brother, Coach Irv Schmid. Graduating in 1950, he married Ruth Elizabeth Rising of East Longmeadow, Mass. and he and his young bride, Ruthie, moved to the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. It was there that Mel started his teaching career at Lyndon State College, for which he always carried a special love. He later received his Master's Degree from Springfield in Physical Education and PhD from Popetree University. In 1959 after a brief stint at Temple University, he came to Trenton State College as Professor of Anatomy & Physiology and various sport theory courses. During his tenure at TSC, Mel served as Head Coach of the soccer team with a career heralding 107 wins, 11 NJ Conference Championships, and 2 National Championships. In 1970 Schmid was honored to serve as President of the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. He retired from coaching to become Director of TSC's Physical Education Department's Major's Program and retired in 1987; spending half the year in Flagler Beach, Fl., and half at their summer camp (which they had built together in the 60's with the help of friends and summered at their entire married life) on Newark Pond in Northern Vt. Besides his achievements as teacher, administrator and coach Mel co-authored books on topics ranging from soccer to physical fitness. He was inducted into numerous Hall of Fames and took great pride in his career. Mel was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthie, his parents, Charles & Augusta, and his brothers, Ernie, Irv, and Lenny. He is survived by his Sister-in-Laws, Susan Derrick and Marilyn Rising, his children, Dr. Charles Schmid (Mary C. Schmid) and Heidi Sue Webb (David K. Webb), and his grandchildren, Kady, Kyra, and Dylan Webb and Christian and Ryan Schmid, and many nieces and nephews. Burial Services will be held Monday, April 29th beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fl., where Mel & Ruthie will be interred together. On April 26th a Happy Hour Celebrating Mel will be held at the family home in Ormond Beach from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of Flowers, Mel has requested donations be made to the Children's Home Society of New Jersey.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019