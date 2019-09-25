|
Mercedes McDonald
Feb. 1, 1937 - Sep. 17, 2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Mercedes McDonald, 82, Daytona Bch., who passed on September 17, 2019, will be 1 PM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church with Rev. Dr. Nathan Mugala, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park-North. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Thurs., Sep. 26) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Ms. McDonald was born February 1, 1937 in Daytona Bch. to the late Carrie Henry and Clarence Osteen. She was a 1955 graduate of the former Campbell Street High School. She retired from Angelica Textile after working for more than 50 years. She was married to Alfonzo McDonald. She was an active member of Allen Chapel AME Church; she served faithfully on Usher Board #2, Voices of Allen, Combined Choir, Sophisticated Seniors and weekly Bible Study. She was preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Williams. She is survived by a daughter, LaRetha McDonald (Tiffany Warren); devoted cousins: Denise Ivey, Gloria and Sherry Martin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends including Annie McClendon, Rev. Norma Rivers-Gordon, Evelyn Hill, Ethel Ellis, Juanita Mungen and Jacquelyn Brown.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019