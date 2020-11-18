Merilyn Jean Anderson McCabe
July 6, 1922 - November 15, 2020
Merilyn Jean Anderson McCabe, 98, of Flagler Beach, FL, passed away on November 15, 2020. She was born in Rochester, NY July 6, 1922 to Ravenda Alverson and Ralph Anderson. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 46 yrs., Charles David McCabe and an infant daughter. Merilyn moved to Flagler Beach in 1990 to join the McCabe family who have resided in Flagler County since 1950. Merilyn was an award winning artist, avid golfer, traveler and card player, she especially enjoyed her trip to Russia and Turkey. She leaves behind a large family. She has touched so many lives with her kindness and for caring for others, will be greatly missed. She is survived by the sisters, Frances J. McCabe Broughton, Cocoa Beach, FL & Marlene R. McCabe Lacy (Dan), Ft. Pierce, FL; 15 nephews & nieces and many great nephews and nieces, also her dear friends Lenny Thibault and Jean and Raymond Packard. Merilyn will be cremated, no services are planned. The family will gather at a later date. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com
. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.