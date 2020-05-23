Michael A. Giordano, Sr.
January 19, 1948 - May 18, 2020
Michael A. Giordano, 72, passed in peace on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Halifax Hospice Center in Port Orange. After a long battle with congenital heart failure, the beloved husband, father, and Navy Veteran has finally found his way home. He will be missed dearly, but with us always. Mike was born on January 19th, 1948, in Queens, NY, to Ralph and Irene Giordano and dedicated his life to his family, travel & trades. Mike's love of travel brought him around the globe frequently visiting Europe and South America, and he never missed an opportunity to enjoy the ski slopes in Switzerland. His admiration for classic cars was hard to miss as was his adored 1969 Pontiac GTO. His love for repairing cars and his service as an aircraft technician in the Navy from 1967 to 1971 evolved into a career as an aircraft mechanic in the 1970s. While obtaining an education at the Academy of Aeronautics to learn his trade skills for repairing commercial aircrafts, Mike never passed up a chance to explore his other passion for music by performing on the drums in his cover band. Mike took his trade skills and put them to good use working more than 30 years in commercial aviation for Piedmont and US Air. Mike leaves behind his beloved bride of 44 years, Angela Giordano. He is also survived by his sister Marie Napolitano; brother-in-law Phillip Napolitano; daughter, Dana; son, Michael Jr.; daughter-in-law, Emily; and adorable grand-dogs, Pepperoni & Sophia Grace. A private service will be held graveside on May 28, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery in Port Orange. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.