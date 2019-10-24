Home

Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH
View Map
Michael A. Preston Obituary
Michael A. Preston
October 18, 2019
PRESTON, Michael A., age 73, of Hudson, FL, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Heron Pointe Health and Rehab. He was born in Portsmouth, OH and lived in Florida since 1974 in Daytona Beach and then Pasco County for many years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and an adjuster for 35 years with State Farm Insurance. Preceded in death by parents, Larry P. and Gladys G. Preston and sister, Rebecca Preston Carlton; he is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Aaron and Jennifer Preston of Decatur, GA; Adam and Katelyn Preston of North Ridgeville, OH; two grandchildren: Isabella and Hannah Preston. Visitation will be from 11:00am-1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm, Monday October 28, 2019 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, OH. A celebration of life in Hudson, FL time tbd.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
