Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
Michael A. Schweizer
04/25/2019
DeLand, FL – Michael A. Schweizer, age 68, passed away on April 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Katherine; son, Michael (Jessica Andersen) Schweizer Jr; daughter, Lisa (Joseph) Bentivenga; father, Marvin; 3 grandchildren; brothers, Greg (Diane) and Steve; sisters, Mary (Todd) Wolfram and Helen (John) Csik; step daughters, Lisa Nehrig and Kimberly Holland-Oweis; several nieces and nephews. Michael was a true lover of music. He was predeceased by his mother Lois. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11 AM at Deltona Memorial Gardens, 1295 Saxon Blvd., Orange City, FL 32763. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the . .

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 8 to May 12, 2019
