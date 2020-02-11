Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
Michael Albert Berry


1941 - 2020
Michael Albert Berry Obituary
Michael Albert Berry
Nov. 09, 1941 - Jan. 31, 2020
Michael Albert Berry passed on Jan. 31, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born 11/09/41 in Ohio and moved to Florida in 1945. He is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 55 years, and their only son Michael Robert Berry (Kathy.) He also leaves behind his devoted sisters Mary Fitzgibbons and Rosanne Yester (Larry) and brother Thomas Berry (Kathy).He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Port Orange and there will be a Mass celebrated on
March 5, 2020 in his memory.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
