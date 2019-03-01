|
Michael Allen Jenkins
01/23/1954 - 02/17/2019
Michael Allen Jenkins passed away in the loving presence of his mother, Margaret (Peggy) and family members at Halifax Hospice Care Center in Edgewater, Florida. He was predeceased by his father, Albert, and his sister, Kathleen Draper. He is survived by his mother, his brother, Timothy Albert Jenkins, and his daughter, Jasmine. Born in Lorain, Ohio, he graduated from Lorain High School, attended Lorain Community College and resided in the community working as a career machinist until joining the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 14 year's service where he was a Technical Sergeant. When he moved to Florida, he was employed by Boston Whaler. Internment will be at the Canaveral National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019