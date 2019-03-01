Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Allen Jenkins


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Allen Jenkins Obituary
Michael Allen Jenkins
01/23/1954 - 02/17/2019
Michael Allen Jenkins passed away in the loving presence of his mother, Margaret (Peggy) and family members at Halifax Hospice Care Center in Edgewater, Florida. He was predeceased by his father, Albert, and his sister, Kathleen Draper. He is survived by his mother, his brother, Timothy Albert Jenkins, and his daughter, Jasmine. Born in Lorain, Ohio, he graduated from Lorain High School, attended Lorain Community College and resided in the community working as a career machinist until joining the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 14 year's service where he was a Technical Sergeant. When he moved to Florida, he was employed by Boston Whaler. Internment will be at the Canaveral National Cemetery at a later date.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.