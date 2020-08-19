Michael Allen JenkinsFebruary 17, 1951 - August 12, 2020Michael Allen Jenkins, 69, of Ormond Beach, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 12, 2020 following a brief illness.Mike was born in Daytona Beach and lived in Colorado, Maryland and North Carolina before returning to the Daytona Beach area in 1963. He was a graduate of Mainland High School. After working in sales, he started Jam'n Snack Vending Inc. and ran it for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, water sports, NASCAR, and most of all, hanging out with his grandchildren.Mike was preceded in death by his father John Calvin Jenkins and his mother Elizabeth Jenkins. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Jenkins, son, John S. Jenkins (Jami) of Ormond Beach, and his grandchildren, Isabella, Talia, Danica and Kai Jenkins.Service will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society, Ormond Beach, FL.