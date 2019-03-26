|
Michael Armstrong
03/12/2019
Michael Armstrong, 61, New Smyrna Beach passed away on March 12, 2019. We will miss a dear son and brother; a friend to everyone he met. He was a 1975 graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School. He loved his family and the community he grew up in. He was an avid reader, he loved to travel and had a deep faith in God. He helped many people through his travels in life and in turn many helped him, and his family is forever grateful to all those who took a moment to share a kind word, a smile and a blessing with him. Michael is survived by his parents Jack and Nancy Armstrong, sisters Tamara Armstrong and Michele Foote and brother Hal Armstrong. A memorial service will be held at the First Christian Church, 326 South Palmetto Av., Daytona Beach on Saturday, March 30, 2019 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers we know that Mike would love to give to others therefore, please bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the Church food bank.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019