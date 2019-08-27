|
Michael Arthur Collins
Jan. 17, 1936 - Aug. 24, 2019
Michael ("Mike") Arthur Collins of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed peacefully, surrounded by love on August 24, 2019. He was 83 years old. Mike was born on January 17, 1936 in Washington DC to Mary Margaret Boggs. He graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1954 and played professional baseball for a few years before retiring his jersey to work for the National Security Agency. On April 21, 1962, he married Judith Simpson of Arlington, VA. They raised a son and daughter, Steven and Debra. He will be remembered as a strong, steady, and loyal man. Mike had an athletic gift, mastering any sport or activity in which he had an interest, including football, baseball, and dancing. He was a fanatical Washington Redskin fan during the 60s, 70s and 80s. Through his work, Mike traveled the world and had a special love for Thailand and Thai culture. Most of all, though, he loved spending time with his family. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Mary, and stepfather, Charles ("Buck") Payne. He is survived by his ex-wife Judith, two children, Steven Collins and Debra Andrews, his four granddaughters, Nicole Andrews, Rachel Collins, Alexis Collins, and Hannah Collins, great granddaughter, Sophia Ratterree and half-sister Grace Barr. A celebration of Mike's full and blessed life will take place on August 30, 2019 at noon at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N. Nova Road, Ormond, Beach, Florida 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019