Michael B. Wolfe

February 14, 1983 - October 5, 2020

Michael Wolfe, 37, passed away unexpectedly October 5, 2020 in Erlanger, KY.

Michael is survived by his parents Mark and Virginia (Muffy) Wolfe, brother Matthew Wolfe (Moriah), nephew Carver and niece Briar, grandmother Alice Burt, sons Logan Deters and Isaiah Wolfe. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael graduated from Strayer University and enjoyed working with people in both the service industry and more recently in the banking industry. He was always up for attending a sporting event, going for a long drive, attending his son Logan's concerts or hanging with family and friends.

Michael was loved and cherished by many people. He will always be remembered for his wonderful smile, kind heart and sense of humor.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



