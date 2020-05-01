Michael Coleman
1967 - 2020
Michael Coleman
1/9/1967 - 4/26/2020
Michael P. Coleman, 53, a Port Orange resident, died suddenly on Sunday, April 26, at the Halifax Health Medical Center of Port Orange. Mr. Coleman was born in Scotch Plains, N.J. and moved with his parents to the Spruce Creek Fly-In in Port Orange in the early 1980s. He graduated from Father Lopez High School in Daytona Beach and the University of Central Florida in Orlando with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. Following his graduation, Mr. Coleman relocated to Texas, where he was employed in the retail industry for most of his life at outlets including J.C. Penny, Montgomery Ward, Hastings and Dollar General. He also was a freelance columnist for a weekly newspaper in Texas, and his strong sense of humor and wit were evident in the columns that he wrote. In recent years, Mr. Coleman was employed in quality control positions by Alcon Pharmaceuticals and Miller Mining, both located in Fort Worth, Texas. He returned to Port Orange last year to serve as a caregiver for his mother. Mr. Coleman was a member of the Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange during the past year and was active in some of its retreats and activities. Mr. Coleman is survived by his daughter, Hannah Coleman of Texas; his mother, Barbara Coleman of Port Orange, three brothers, Steven (Diane) of New York City, Thomas (Rhonda) of Spring, TX. and Robert (Laurie) of Elizabethtown, PA; a sister, Karen Adams (Ricky) of Burleson, TX; One Aunt, Lois Donegan, of Surf City, NJ and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
