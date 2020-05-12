Michael (Thomas) Collins
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Thomas) Michael Collins
1959 - 2020
Every morning Mike woke up early, thanked the Lord for the day, and looked for ways that he could help people and show everyone how much he loved them. He served God, his family and loved ones, and his country with impeccable honesty and integrity. He loved his children and his grandchildren fiercely. He battled cancer for years to stay on this earth to care for us and never complained through all the pain. He thanked God for choosing him to go through the fight and be used to touch other people. Never has there been a kinder more loving man and we have a huge hole in our hearts. He leaves behind a loving wife, three children, a son-in-love, a daughter-in-love, three grandchildren, father and stepmother, mother and stepfather, four brothers, two sisters, and countless dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mike's favorite charities which included SamaritansPurse.org, Kafakumba.org, Calvaryfl.com, and Helping Hand Ministries of Hope of New Smyrna Beach. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery . A Celebration of Life will be held later at Calvary Christian Center. Details will be announced as soon as the virus restrictions are lifted.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Calvary Christian Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved