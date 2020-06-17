(Thomas) Michael Collins
1959 - 2020
Every morning Mike woke up early, thanked the Lord for the day, and looked for ways that he could help people and show everyone how much he loved them. He served God, his family and loved ones, and his country with impeccable honesty and integrity. He loved his children and his grandchildren fiercely. He battled cancer for years to stay on this earth to care for us and never complained through all the pain. He thanked God for choosing him to go through the fight and be used to touch other people. Never has there been a kinder more loving man and we have a huge hole in our hearts. He leaves behind a loving wife, three children, a son-in-love, a daughter-in-love, three grandchildren, father and stepmother, mother and stepfather, four brothers, two sisters, and countless dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mike's favorite charities which included SamaritansPurse.org, Kafakumba.org, Calvaryfl.com, and Helping Hand Ministries of Hope of New Smyrna Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday June 26, 2020 at Calvary Christian Center.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.