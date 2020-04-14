|
|
Michael D. Ewing
June 15, 1949 - March 30, 2020
Michael D. Ewing, Daytona Beach, FL passed away on March 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Mike was born in Dover, DE on June 15, 1949 to Don & Elaine Ewing. He graduated from Dover HS and Jacksonville Univ and spent most of his career with Security First Federal Savings & Loan in Daytona Beach. He was also an agent for Jim Scott State Farm before he retired. Mike was an avid fisherman & his favorite adventures were in Mosquito Lagoon with his son, Nick. Mike shared a special bond with his daughter, Sarah, & she treasures their quiet talks during family get-togethers. Mike's early interest in the Dover Fire Dept. inspired him to become a volunteer fireman/EMT for the South Daytona Fire Dept. Mike is survived by his son, Nick (Leigh) of Winter Park, FL; daughter Sarah (Mike) Kreider of Wildwood, FL; grandchildren Kyleigh, Lizzie & Katey; sister Julie (Chuck) Peck, Dover and brother David (Peg), Dover, niece Jennifer, Reedsport, OR. Mike has a special place in the hearts of his former wife, Linda Ewing, his friend, Jan Wagner, many friends from South Daytona (who fondly remember him as Bubba) and his co-workers at State Farm Ins. Services will be held in Dover at a later date. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.Haigh-Black.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020