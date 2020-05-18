Michael Dean Hutchison

Dec. 14, 1958 - May 15, 2020

Michael Dean Hutchison went home to his heavenly family on Friday, May 15, 2020. Hutch was born in Booneville, Missouri on Dec. 14,1958 and moved to Florida in 1994. He worked at Seabreeze High School where he was loved and admired by staff and students alike and he retired from his position in approximately 2016. He loved outdoor activities, animals, sports, music, and most of all, people. Hutch was an amazing individual who would have done anything for anyone. He is survived by his siblings, Lois Kimsey and Roger Hutchison, brother-in-law Bill Judd, and numerous nieces and nephews. The world has lost a great man! The memory of his kindness, gentleness and humble spirit will live on inside all who were blessed to know him. A memorial service is planned for Sat. May 30th at the home of his friend Ken Landrum and details TBA on Kenny Landrum's facebook page.



