Michael Edward Ray
1936 - 2020
Michael Edward Ray
March 19, 1936 - August 3, 2020
MICHAEL EDWARD RAY, 84 Ormond Beach, FL passed away August 3, 2020 at Volusia Flagler Hospice Facility in Port Orange, FL. A private memorial and internment of his ashes will be held at a later date.
Mike was a native of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and graduated from Gulfport High School in 1954. Following graduation, he briefly attended Georgia Tech University. Subsequently he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955 and received training in electronics and cryptology. He served in an Electronics Repair Battalion at Fort Hood, TX and was then assigned to an Anti-Aircraft-Artillery Battalion headquarters in Manheim, Germany where he operated the communications center.
Following an honorable discharge, he attended Mississippi State to pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering. After 2 years, he was enticed to leave school for a well-paying job in the commercial area of military electronics. Subsequently, his career extended through a number of military ballistic missile and aerospace missile programs as an instructor and technical writer. Finally, he retired in 1994 after 30 years combined service with the General Electric Company and Lockheed/Martin Aerospace Company and settled in Ormond Beach, FL.
Mike is preceded in death by his Mother (Adelle Ray/Fink), Father (Earl Joseph Ray), a 15-year-old son (Christopher Scott Ray), and a stepdaughter (Mary-Dean Robles). He is survived by the love of his life for 36 years, Jewell Dean Ray, and a brother, Patrick Ray of Yakama, WA. He is likewise survived by 3 children of a former marriage; Sandra (Michael) Runyon of Deland, FL, a son Timothy (Rhonda) Ray of Barksdale AFB, LA, another son, Eric Ray of Orlando, FL, and his step-children, Gregory (Nikki) Petti) of Holly Hill, FL, and Deidre Petti of Alameda, CA. Mike is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren. He was also blessed with 6 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be shared with the family at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Mike's favorite charity, Boys Town, 975 Oklahoma St. Oviedo, FL.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
