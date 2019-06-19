|
|
Michael Elmore
10/3/57 - 6/12/19
Michael Elmore passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. He proudly served our country in the Army, our community as a police officer & beach lifeguard and our Lord as a short term missionary to Cuba. His proudest achievement was serving students for 25 years as a school administrator with Volusia County Schools at Mainland High, Deland Middle and Alternative Education. His love continues on with his wife- Jennifer Dawn, his children- Justin & daughter-in-law Stephanie and Brandon & daughter-in-law Hana and brother- Donald. Services will be held on Friday, June 28th at 6:30 at Tomoka Christian Church-
1450 Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. In lieu of flowers- please make a donation in his name to FUTURES Take Stock in Children Scholarship, 3750 Olson Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 19 to June 23, 2019