Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Elmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Elmore


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Elmore Obituary
Michael Elmore
10/3/57 - 6/12/19
Michael Elmore passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. He proudly served our country in the Army, our community as a police officer & beach lifeguard and our Lord as a short term missionary to Cuba. His proudest achievement was serving students for 25 years as a school administrator with Volusia County Schools at Mainland High, Deland Middle and Alternative Education. His love continues on with his wife- Jennifer Dawn, his children- Justin & daughter-in-law Stephanie and Brandon & daughter-in-law Hana and brother- Donald. Services will be held on Friday, June 28th at 6:30 at Tomoka Christian Church-
1450 Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. In lieu of flowers- please make a donation in his name to FUTURES Take Stock in Children Scholarship, 3750 Olson Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 19 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now