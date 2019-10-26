Home

More Obituaries for Michael Houlihan
Michael F. Houlihan


1935 - 2019
Michael F. Houlihan Obituary
Michael F. Houlihan
Oct. 19, 1935 - Oct. 18, 2019
Michael F. Houlihan, 83, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 19, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Patrick and Mary Houlihan. Michael retired as a Firefighter for the Chicago Fire Department after 27 years of dedicated service. He moved to the Palm Coast area in November 1988 from Chicago. Michael was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and the Local 2 Firefighters Union. Michael was an avid sports fan. Survivors include his two daughters, Maureen T. (the late, Ernest) Yamich of Matteson, IL and Kathleen M. (Duane) Heseltine of New Lenox, IL; two sisters, Theresa Unger of Tinsley Park, IL and Loretta Botel of Geneva, IL; brother, Edward Houlihan of Elizabethtown, KY; five grandchildren, Michael (Teresa Quinones) Ordakowski, Joseph (Brittany Waites) Ordakowski, Susan Yamich, Ernest Yamich and Christopher Sanderson; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph Ordakowski and Alyssa Yamich. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Dolores M. (maiden name, Costello) Houlihan; his son, Edward M. Houlihan; and his siblings, Mary Blake, Margaret Nicholson, Patrick Houlihan and Alice Hannigan. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164 with the family receiving friends from 10:00am until the Funeral Service begins. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Vitas Hospice for being so wonderful to their loved one. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
