Michael G. Kasper
04/05/2019
Michael G. Kasper, 69, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 in a tragic accident. Michael enjoyed helping others and was a volunteer at Halifax Health Hospice. He was also active in his church and loved to read. Michael is survived by his brother, Donald, Joliet, IL; sister Bonnie Sosebee (Joe), Ormond Beach, FL; and nephew Tyler Sosebee. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Calvary Christian Church, 1687 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Halifax Health Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019