Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
Michael G. Morello Jr. Obituary
Michael G. Morello Jr.
80 - January 16, 2020
Memorial services celebrating the life of Michael G. Morello Jr, 80 of Ormond Beach FL will be held on Friday January 24 at 4:00 PM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S. Flagler Beach. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00 PM until the time of services. Mr. Morello passed away under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice on Thursday, January 16, 2020. For full obituary information and to post condolences, please go to www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
