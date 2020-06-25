Michael Gould

December 6, 1994 - June 22, 2020

It is with broken hearts that the family of Michael Gould (AKA Baby Michael) announce his passing on June 22, 2020. Michael is survived by his father Michael Gould, his mother Jaimie Toole, his stepmother Theresa Gould, two sisters, Erica West and Tia Gould, and his nana Willie Mae Mitchell and his grandfather James Gould Sr. Michael touched hearts every place he went. He lived in Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Louisiana, and Georgia in addition to Florida. Michael graduated from Salem H.S. in Conyers, Ga. He also achieved his certification in Culinary Arts at the same time. He enjoyed being in the kitchen. He loved the beach. Michael is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to mention. His love of life and people endeared him to all he met. With heavy hearts we say "till we meet again". Mi Corazón está roto. Arrangements will be handled by Woodward Funeral Home in Daytona Beach, Florida.



