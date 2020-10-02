Michael J. Stokes
January 17, 1952 - September 27, 2020
Michael Jackson Stokes, 68, of Port Orange passed away September 27, 2020. Born and raised in Atlanta, graduating from St. Anthony Catholic School in West End, Atlanta, Michael followed his older brother Carl's love of motorcycles - whether racing, hill climbing scrambles outside of Atlanta, attending the Superbike Races at Daytona International Speedway or following events on tv such as European Superbike Racing. Michael's first personal motorcycle was a Honda 50 and he continued to ride throughout his life. Michael loved and had a very close relationship with his mother Dot. He moved to Daytona Beach with Dot in the late 1970s to begin new careers in the hospitality industry, quickly learning the building and mechanical trade, working side by side with his grandfather, father, brother, uncles and cousins. With his new skills, Michael and his brother Carl remodeled Dot's first house in Daytona. Soon after Michael and his uncle Lewis Stokes built Dot's adjacent new house and garage. In this way Michael and Dot could be close and look after one another. Both Dot and Michael loved to fish and spent many late afternoons fishing the lakes, rivers and lagoons of Georgia and Florida. Michael enlisted in the military and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He had a strong interest for military aircraft, visiting many War Bird Museums, shops and flight lines in Georgia and Florida. Michael was predeceased by his father Bill Stokes, brother Carl Stokes and his beloved mother Dot Stokes. He is survived by cousins in Daytona Beach, an aunt and cousins in Georgia and cousins in Alabama. Michael was a true Stokes man. Michael strongly embraced his Irish and First Nation (Cherokee) ancestry. Michael had a fantastic memory for events and people he met through the years. He was quick to say good morning, please, thank you and I love you. Anyone who knew Michael felt his kindness and mild manner. He loved God, his mother, his family and his country. And he was loved. May the Lord, your family and your ancestors welcome you to your home in Glory. We will continue to cherish your memory and the time we enjoyed together. Arrangements entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home, (386) 252-7777. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael's honor to Halifax Health Hospice or the American Cancer Society
.