Michael, Joseph Meisenheimer09/06/1965 - 08/31/2020Michael Joseph Meisenheimer, loving husband, stepfather, brother, friend and sports fan, passed away Aug. 31 at Halifax Medical Center with his wife and family members by his side. He was 54.Michael was born on Sept. 6, 1965, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Robert and Nancy Meisenheimer. The youngest of five children in an Air Force family, Michael lived in several states across the country before becoming a Floridian in 1976. He graduated from Satellite High School in Satellite Beach in 1983 and attended the University of Central Florida, where he earned a degree in finance. He was an initiate and an active alumnus of the Lambda Epsilon chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Following college, Michael lived in West Palm Beach, Orlando, Gainesville and Port Orange, where he held positions with the State of Florida in the Department of Revenue, Bank of America, Daytona International Speedway and most recently with Daytona Toyota as a salesman and finance manager.Michael met Tami Herko Constantino in 2006 and fell in love with her and her two young daughters. The couple married in Port Orange on July 11, 2008. While Michael traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe when he was young and enjoyed many trips with Tami and the girls to places like Niagara Falls, New York City and the Caribbean, he was most happy on his patio, swimming in the pool, grilling an impressive dinner and hanging out with family and his beloved miniature pinschers.When it came to sports, he was never short on opinions about the news of the day, but he was most passionate as a fan of the Florida Gators and UCF Knights, and for 35 years, he celebrated and suffered with Atlanta Braves fans everywhere. Michael was the guy you always wanted to watch sports with even if neither one of you cared which team won. He always had keen observations dripping with sarcastic wit. He was happiest when his family was around for special occasions, like Christmas or the Fourth of July or just gathering for the day. He was "Uncle Big Mike" to his nieces and nephews, not because he was a hulking figure but because of his big personality, endless generosity and warmth.He was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his wife, Tami; his stepdaughters, Carly Harms (Robbie) and Loren Melton (Donald); father Bob Meisenheimer (Mary Ellen); brother Bob Meisenheimer (Mary Ellen); sisters Kelly Fetto (Frank), Sherry Smith (Dick) and Karen Dooley (Pat); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly.A funeral mass will be held Thursday, Sept. 10 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange at 8:30 a.m., with a viewing to be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Lohman Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL 32127.