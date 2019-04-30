Home

Michael L Metts (Rooster), 71, of Samsula, passed away April 27, 2019. He was born on June 12, 1947 in Daytona Beach, the son of the late Floyd and Colleen Metts. Mr. Metts was a US Air Force Veteran with two tours of Vietnam, was retired from Boston Whaler Inc. as a boat builder. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and especially riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his son, Michael Shane Metts, his daughters, Shelley Sigafoes, April Shuster and Michelle Mitchell. Also, he is survived by his brother Chris Metts and his grandchildren, Cheyenne and Meagan Metts, Noah and Jordan Sigafoes. Mr. Metts was also survived by his girlfriend, Lisa Kuzmovich. Graveside Services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida. Online memories and condolences may be made at cardwellfuneral.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
