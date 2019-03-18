Michael Lewis Swortwood

08/11/1936 - 03/15/2019

Michael Lewis Swortwood ,82, of New Smyrna Beach, FL died Friday, March 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Michael was born August 11, 1936 in Herington, Kansas and was one of seven children to the late William and Lucille Swortwood. He grew up in Wichita, Kansas and was a US Army veteran. Michael attended Mid-American Nazarene College where he received his Bachelor's degree in Management. He married the love of his life, Susan Scofield on May 28, 1960 and they settled in Overland Park, KS to raise their three children. He worked for the Air Route Traffic Control Center in Olathe, Kansas for 32 years before retiring to New Smyrna Beach in 2000. Michael will be remembered for his strength, generosity and his love of golf and the KC Chiefs. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where there will be a memorial mass 11:00AM, Monday, March 25,

2019 . Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Susan Tennison and brother, William. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Susan; son-in-law Orin Tennison; devoted children Cathryn (Terry) Lucchi of Pittsburg, KS; Michael (Jane) of Mt. Vernon, MO and; two cherished grandchildren, MJ (Rachel) Swortwood and McKenzie (Mason) Peck and one adored great grandchild, Gracelyn Sue. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to or Sacred Heart School NSB www.shseagles.org To share a memory with the family visit www.BaldwinCremation.com









Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019