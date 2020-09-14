1/1
Michael P. Saltarella
September 7, 2020
Michael P. Saltarella, 87, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Mr. Saltarella, an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, was born in Jersey City, NJ and grew up in Highland Park, NJ. He was a graduate of Highland Park High School where he excelled in sports, especially football and baseball. He was a carpenter by trade and moved to Florida in 1985 where he later retired. He was an avid fan of the New York Giants and loved going to the Daytona Beach Racetrack where he had many friends. Survivors include his daughter, Katherine (Kevin) Wagner; daughter-in-law, Deborah Saltarella; his sister, Catherine Shepsko; step daughter, Dawn (Mike) Putnal; grandchildren, Nicole Holden, Dana Bezanis and Michael Saltarella and great grandchildren, Wesley Holden and Elle Bezanis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Antoinette Saltarella; his wife, Patricia Saltarella and his son, James Saltarella. Graveside service will be 11 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
