Michael Priano
April 1, 1923 - December 20, 2019
Michael Priano, champion swimmer and one of the original "frogmen", passed away on December 20, 2019. He was 96. Priano was a Specialist (X) Third Class with the Office of Strategic Services Maritime Unit operating in Asia during WWII.
Born on April 1, 1923 to Vincent Priano and Frances (Ambrosio) Priano, Michael was raised in Brooklyn, New York and attended Erasmus Hall High School. He swam for the Flatbush Boy's Club excelling in city and state-wide competitions for several years. While still in high school, Priano twice competed in the national AAU championships winning the 330-yard Individual Medley in 1942. He was a lifeguard at Coney Island and Riis Park beaches. He briefly attended Ohio State and was a swim teammate of James 'Doc" Counsilman. Priano left college and joined the Navy at the start of WWII.
Priano was recruited by the newly formed OSS for the creation of Maritime Units to serve in Europe and the Pacific. Assigned to Operational Swimmer Group II, he trained in California, the Bahamas and Cuba before the Group deployed to Burma and Ceylon. Priano was awarded the Bronze Star for "meritorious service in… espionage operations and reconnaissance patrols".
Before deploying, Priano married Vivian Stewart also of Brooklyn, NY. After the war, he left the military and worked in a variety of jobs including as a "sandhog" on the construction of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel. Starting a family in 1946, he began a career in the much less risky world of advertising.
In the early 1950's, he moved his growing family from Brooklyn to Levittown, Long Island. Situated close to the ocean and with many community pools, Levittown was a good match for the family life-style. Priano coached a local swim team for years mentoring many young swimmers and divers. His three children competed on the swim team, surfed and took summer jobs as lifeguards.
In the early 1990's he and Vivian retired and moved from Long Island to Palm Coast, FL where he continued to swim, body surf and garden. They were members of the American Legion, Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club and the Unitarian Universalist fellowship of Ormond Beach. Vivian, the love of his life, died in 2005.
He is survived by his children, Michael Jr., James and Jeanne Giaccone , six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren all of whom share his love of swimming and the ocean.
