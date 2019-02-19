|
Michael R Mlynarski
07/10/1950 -
Michael R. Mlynarski, 68, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, to Albert and Philomena Mlynarski, on July 10, 1950 and was raised in a Polish Catholic family. He graduated from St. Anthony's High School and Sacred Heart University, getting his B.A. degree in Finance, on an Academic and Athletic Basketball Scholarship. Michael moved to Florida in 1973, and began his career in the banking industry. His career as a bank auditor and bank examiner lasted nearly thirty-five years. And in 2010, he became an author and published his book "To Kill Miami Bank$". His passions were playing softball, windsurfing, skiing, traveling, and watching Sacred Heart and Duke basketball, photography, riding his motorcycle, and James Bond and Josie Wales movies. He loved his baby girls, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles. Michael was a wonderful friend, neighbor, brother, and uncle, a wonderful father and the best grandpa ever, who is loved by his girls and will truly be missed every day. He is survived by his two daughters, Shannon McCoy and Laura Widel, of Tallahassee, Florida and his three granddaughters, Breanna McCoy, Kelsey McCoy and Sabrina Widel, of Tallahassee, Florida, his brother and sister-in-law Albert P. and Susan Mlynarski or Port Orange, Florida, nephew Albert P. Mlynarski, Jr. of St. Augustine, Florida and niece, Allison Boone of Port Orange, Florida. Services will be held at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12pm. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 am. Entombment will immediately follow at Daytona Memorial Park. Those who wish may also share condolences with the family on line at: lohman funeralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019