|
|
Michael "Porkchop" Stokes
March 31, 1966 - June 14, 2019
Michael "Porkchop" Stokes (simply "Chop" to his close friends) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away at home on June 14, 2019, Flag Day. An appropriate day for a patriot who honored his flag and loved his country. On this June afternoon, Mike was reunited with Mom, Dad, both sets of grandparents, a stepbrother, and a couple of uncles, all who passed on before. Born in Leesburg, FL on March 31, 1966 to JD & Nan Stokes, Mike was very proud of his Florida Cracker heritage as was his Dad, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and Great-Great-Grandfather before him. He was an old-soul Cracker Cowboy trying to survive in a modern world. As the son of a general contractor & land developer, Mike seldom ventured far from the construction-based roots that he grew up with. These skills proved quite valuable as he spent his early years working for local contractors and Volusia County. Later, Mike and DeAnne started Stokes Quality Services and have spent these last 15 years turning it into a highly respected site development company now being carried on by their son, Trevor. A big part of the Chop story is told through the countless lives he has touched both on and off the sports field. Mike spent countless hours volunteering with NSB Parks & Rec and Pop Warner youth sports. Helping establish the East Coast Conference of Pop Warner was something that Chop took great pride in and he served as Football Director there for many years. Being a key part of building the NSB Sports Complex to give local kids a place to play was something that Mike was especially proud of. At the very bottom of his heart, he knew that any investment in our kids was a sound one. Anyone who spent even a few moments with Chop knew his philosophy. "It's all about the kids". Mike is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 32 years, DeAnne Ransom Stokes. He leaves behind Daughter, Autumn Richards (Justin) and Son, Trevor Stokes, and Heart Daughter, Alexis Meyers (Andrew). Not taking anything away from those just mentioned, but the real sparkle in his eyes were his grandchildren who knew him as Papa Chop. Layton (going on 7), Cheyenne (just about 5), Wyatt & Corbin (both working on 3), and Abby & Cameron (who are almost 1). Also left behind are stepmom, Carol Stokes, brothers, Troy Stokes (Julie), Jeff Stokes (Melody), stepbrother, Mike Palmer (Lori), and a mess of nieces and nephews scattered about Florida and Georgia. Raising Chop took far more than the work of just one Mom & Dad (JD & Nan Stokes). His in-laws, Jack & Lenora Ransom, who might have had their concerns in the early days about this country kid dating their beach bum daughter, could not have chosen a better man for their only daughter to build a life with. He even worked his way into the hearts of DeAnne's older brothers Jack Ransom Jr (Cherie), Mitch Ransom (LuWayne), and Curtis Ransom (Kathy) who demanded only the best for their little sis. Stemming from a chance meeting where a little boy met a mountain of a man in an upside-down Jeep, credit must be given to Quitman & Linda Carter who had a huge hand in molding that little boy into the Chop that we all knew and loved. Mike will be honored with a Family & Friends Reunion at the Stokes homestead on July 13, 2019 at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, you can honor Porkchop by being present in the life of a child.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 28 to June 30, 2019