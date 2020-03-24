|
Michael T. Guardino, Sr.
January 9, 1921 - March 17, 2020
Michael "Mike" Thomas Guardino, Sr. passed peacefully in Hospice at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, FL. on March 17, 2020 at the age of 99. Mike was a resident of Grand Villa of Deland, former resident of Deltona, and Bellmore, NY.
Mike was born on Elizabeth St., Little Italy, NY on January 9, 1921, the youngest of 14 children (dec.), born to Joseph Guardino and Francis (nee Sabella) Guardino.
He was a decorated US Army Vet and proudly served in WWII. Mike studied Accounting at LIU in NY, and worked in Manhattan until retiring to FL in 1987 to be near devoted son, Michael Guardino, Jr.
Mike was married for a total of 64 years, first, to Concetta "Connie" (nee Cotroneo) for 46 yrs. until her death in 1997, and then to Helen (nee Christiano) for 18 yrs., until her death in 2017.
Michael (Connie) leaves behind two children, Michael Guardino Jr., (Karen) and Denise Guardino Urell (Stephen– div.), beloved grandchildren, Samantha and Nicole Urell, April Jaques (Jeff), and Holly Van Horn (Jonathan), great grandchildren, Ardisan and Everleigh Jaques and Emmett and Jaxson Van Horn, and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is also survived by many of Helen's loving family, Judy Bennett (nee Christiano), (Bill), granddaughter Tiffany, who was especially dear to his heart, and too many other family members to name.
Everyone who knew Mike loved him. He loved singing karaoke and was happiest on the dance floor, doing the cha-cha, waltz, and electric slide until his legs no longer cooperated. Mike was an avid card player, puzzle wizard, and sports fan with a gift for picking the winning horses at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.
Throughout his life, Mike was a leader. He was the President of Bellmore/Merrick Police Boys Club of America for many years, organizing bowling leagues and other activities for young boys and girls. He also served as President, Treasurer and Secretary of the Deltona Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 2441. Even in his last few years, he served as President and Vice President of Residents at Grand Villa.
Mike's final resting place will be next to his late wife, Connie, at Deltona Memorial Gardens. Due to the current national crisis, we will be commemorating his long, well-lived life at a future date at the Deltona Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 2441 when we can give him the honor and respect he deserves. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be notified when we schedule his celebration of life.
Memorial donations in memory of Michael Thomas Guardino can be made online to the OSDIA at https://www.osia.org/donate-sif/ or to .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020